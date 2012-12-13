The Queen and Prince Philip in the gold vault of the Bank of England
Queen visits Bank of England

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have seen some of nation's gold reserves during a visit to the Bank Of England.

Outgoing Bank of England governor Mervyn King said the Royal couple had met "the unsung heroes" of the British economy during their tour.

