Video

A review of the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has found that agents of the state were involved in the murder.

The report concluded there was "no arching state conspiracy" but the levels of collusion were described as "shocking" by Prime Minister David Cameron.

Mr Finucane was shot by loyalists in front of his wife and children at his north Belfast home in February 1989.

It was one of the most controversial killings of the Troubles.

Mark Simpson reports.