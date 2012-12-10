House decorated with Christmas lights
Wiltshire house becomes Christmas lights extravaganza

A Wiltshire electrician has transformed his modest home into the ultimate Christmas illuminations extravaganza.

Alex Goodhind, from Melksham, spent five weeks and installed three separate electricity supplies to illuminate the house.

The display uses 180,000 light bulbs and is estimated to cost about £1,200 over four weeks.

