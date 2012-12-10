Media player
Keith Vaz: Nurse's family 'grief stricken'
Labour MP Keith Vaz has said the family of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse at the centre of the royal hospital hoax, are "grief stricken".
Speaking to the BBC's Martine Croxall, Mr Vaz, who visited Mrs Saldanha's husband Benedict Barboza and family at their home in Bristol, said: "They simply cannot understand or cope with what is happening."
10 Dec 2012
