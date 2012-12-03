Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 28 November 2011
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kate and William: Duchess pregnant, palace says

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their first child.

The public announcement was made after the duchess was admitted to King Edward VII hospital with an acute form of morning sickness.

It is thought she will remain at the private hospital in central London for several days.

Nicholas Witchell reports

  • 03 Dec 2012