Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The audio cassette tape at 50
It is 50th anniversary since the invention of the cassette tape.
Conor McNicholas, a journalist and former editor of NME, told The World At One presenter Martha Kearney that: "I have tonnes of tapes... they are really lovely bits of technology."
"Putting together a good mix tape for a prospective boyfriend or girlfriend was absolutely the way to get into their affections," he added.
-
03 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window