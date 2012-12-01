Video

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has spoken about his battle against extradition to Sweden in a rare and defiant interview with the BBC from the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Mr Assange sought refuge at the embassy in June, to avoid extradition for questioning over allegations of rape and sexual assault, which he denies. He has remained there since and was granted asylum by Ecuador in August.

He spoke to the BBC's Zeinab Badawi about the claims, as well as the case of Private Bradley Manning - currently facing a US Army trial for allegedly giving secret files to Wikileaks - and about freedom of speech.