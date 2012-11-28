Hunter-gatherers in Africa depicted wearing loin cloths in the programme
BBC accused of clothing people who would have been nude

Naturists have accused the BBC of falsifying history by making actors wear clothes in its reconstruction of ancient civilisations for Andrew Marr's History of the World.

British Naturism said that groups from Africa, Ancient Egypt, the Caribbean and Australia should not have been portrayed in the series wearing loin cloths.

BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast spoke to Malcolm Boura from the society.

