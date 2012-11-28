Video

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has revealed he has received tips from boxing greats including Sugar Ray Leonard and Mike Tyson ahead of his first professional fight.

Flintoff has been training with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan and his son Shane as he prepares to take on American Richard Dawson on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who retired from cricket two years ago, also said he has "enjoyed being a sportsman" and "in some ways it would be a shame to stop after this one".