Video

A man from Newquay is helping to fill some of the gaps in the BBC archive with his recordings of more than 800 episodes of Alistair Cooke's Letter From America.

Broadcast on Radio 4 between 1946 and 2004, it was one of the world's longest running speech radio programmes.

The archive covers some of the biggest events in recent US history up until Cooke's death in 2004.

Paddy O'Connell went to meet him.

Find over 900 of Alistair Cooke's weekly talks on American life, history and politics in Radio 4's Letter From America archive.