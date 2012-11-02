Video

Correction 10 November 2012: The BBC has apologised unreservedly for broadcasting a report on Newsnight on 2 November over allegations of child abuse which transpired to have involved a case of mistaken identity. As a result the video of the original report has been removed from the website. More details can be found here

A Newsnight investigation into the abuse of boys from children's homes in Wales has revealed that two victims say they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a leading Conservative politician from the Thatcher years.

The claims arise from a child abuse scandal in North Wales, which led to a lengthy inquiry in 2000, known as the Waterhouse Tribunal.

One of the alleged victims has now called for a meeting with the prime minister, and for a new investigation.

Angus Stickler reports.