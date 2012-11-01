Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winston Churchill painting unveiled at National Portrait Gallery
A life-sized painting of Sir Winston Churchill has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery, after being kept privately for years at his home in Chartwell, Kent.
Churchill said the picture ''revealed his soul during one of his darkest hours''.
Linda Hardy reports.
-
01 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-20174203/winston-churchill-painting-unveiled-at-national-portrait-galleryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window