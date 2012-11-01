Detail of painting of Churchill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Winston Churchill painting unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

A life-sized painting of Sir Winston Churchill has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery, after being kept privately for years at his home in Chartwell, Kent.

Churchill said the picture ''revealed his soul during one of his darkest hours''.

Linda Hardy reports.

  • 01 Nov 2012
Go to next video: Churchill and protege reunited