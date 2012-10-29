Media player
Savile inquiry begins as Children In Need ban is revealed
A former BBC governor has revealed that Jimmy Savile was kept away from Children In Need.
Sir Roger Jones who was also chairman of the charity says he had suspicions about the former TV star a decade ago.
His comments come on the day an inquiry into whether the Corporation's child protection and whistle-blowing policies are acceptable began.
David Sillito reports.
29 Oct 2012
