Newsnight reporter Liz MacKean felt Savile victims were 'let down'
The BBC Newsnight reporter Liz MacKean, who investigated allegations of assault by Sir Jimmy Savile at a children's home, has said she was disappointed her report was not used.
Ms Mackean spoke to several former pupils of a children's home in Surrey who made allegations about Savile - but the interviews were never aired. She said she felt she had let them down.
22 Oct 2012
