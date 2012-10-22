BBC Newsnight's Liz MacKean
Video

Newsnight reporter Liz MacKean felt Savile victims were 'let down'

The BBC Newsnight reporter Liz MacKean, who investigated allegations of assault by Sir Jimmy Savile at a children's home, has said she was disappointed her report was not used.

Ms Mackean spoke to several former pupils of a children's home in Surrey who made allegations about Savile - but the interviews were never aired. She said she felt she had let them down.

