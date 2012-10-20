Anti-austerity protesters
Thousands attend anti-cuts march

Union leaders expect tens of thousands of people to take part in marches on Saturday to protest against spending cuts. Rallies will be held in London, Glasgow and Belfast.

The Labour leader, Ed Miliband, will be among the speakers at a rally in Hyde Park in London where some union leaders are expected to call for a General Strike.

  • 20 Oct 2012
