Barrister Pete Weatherby
Hillsborough families welcome inquiry, says Pete Weatherby QC

Relatives of the 96 Liverpool fans killed in the Hillsborough disaster have welcomed Britain's biggest ever investigation into possible crimes by the police.

But Pete Weatherby QC, the barrister representing many of the Hillsborough families, said his clients felt a degree of scepticism "after 23 years of failed inquiries".

  • 13 Oct 2012
