Prime Minister David Cameron
Cameron: 'Help this family find their lovely child'

Police in mid-Wales are spending a fourth day in the hunt for five year-old, April Jones.

The little girl, who has cerebral palsy, disappeared on Monday evening after getting into a vehicle near her home in Machynlleth.

Detectives are continuing to question Mark Bridger, a local man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of abduction.

David Cameron called it every family's nightmare and asked anyone with information to speak to police.

  • 04 Oct 2012
