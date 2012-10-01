Media player
Jacob Michael jury shown CCTV of moments before death
A jury has been shown CCTV images of the moments before a man who had been pepper sprayed by police, died on a custody cell floor.
Jacob Michael was held after allegedly threatening police with a hammer in Widnes, Cheshire, in August 2011.
Footage taken from the police van and the custody office was shown to the jury at the inquest in Daresbury.
Andy Gill reports.
01 Oct 2012
