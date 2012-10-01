CCTV image
Jacob Michael jury shown CCTV of moments before death

A jury has been shown CCTV images of the moments before a man who had been pepper sprayed by police, died on a custody cell floor.

Jacob Michael was held after allegedly threatening police with a hammer in Widnes, Cheshire, in August 2011.

Footage taken from the police van and the custody office was shown to the jury at the inquest in Daresbury.

Andy Gill reports.

