British soldier has baby shock at Camp Bastion
A British soldier who did not realise she was pregnant has given birth to a baby boy at Camp Bastion field hospital in Helmand Province.
The Ministry of Defence says both mother and child are doing well. She is serving with the 12th Mechanised Brigade, who are currently returning from Afghanistan.
It is believed to be the first ever case of a soldier from the UK having a baby on the front line.
Caroline Wyatt reports.
20 Sep 2012
