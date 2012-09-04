Media player
Guide to what you should do if you fall into deep water
The Royal Life Saving Society says the worst thing to do when a loved one is swept out to sea is to go in after them.
Michael Dunn, manager for life saving at the society that oversees the training of 95% of the UK's lifeguards, told 5 liveBreakfast that a fifth of people die because they do not know what to do when they get into trouble in the sea.
He gave his top tips on what people should do.
