Video

The Royal Life Saving Society says the worst thing to do when a loved one is swept out to sea is to go in after them.

Michael Dunn, manager for life saving at the society that oversees the training of 95% of the UK's lifeguards, told 5 liveBreakfast that a fifth of people die because they do not know what to do when they get into trouble in the sea.

He gave his top tips on what people should do.

