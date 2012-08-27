Media player
Essex Police investigate 'lion' sighting near St Osyth
Police in Essex are investigating reports that a lion was spotted in a field at St Osyth near Clacton-on-Sea.
The animal was seen near Earls Hall Drive by holidaymaker Bob Martin at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Mr Martin said he and his wife Denise saw a large cat and a lion "was the first thing that came to mind".
The BBC's Lisa Hampele reports.
27 Aug 2012
