Former tycoon Asil Nadir has been found guilty of a total of 10 charges involving the theft of millions of pounds from his Polly Peck empire.

An Old Bailey jury convicted Nadir, 71, of 10 thefts from the former conglomerate totalling £29m and cleared him of three charges.

Polly Peck International (PPI) was a FTSE 100 company when it collapsed in 1990 - after the Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation into Mr Nadir's finances.

Investigators from the SFO raided the company's headquarters in London on 30 October 1990, as described in this archive report by Iain Carson.