Inside the colliery
The BBC has been given exclusive access to the UK's largest coal producer, Kellingley Colliery in North Yorkshire.

Two million tonnes of coal are cut at the "super-pit" every year - but its safety record has been questioned, with the deaths of three miners in the past four years.

Charlotte Leeming reports.

  • 20 Aug 2012
