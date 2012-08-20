Media player
A look at safety inside N Yorkshire's Kellingley Colliery
The BBC has been given exclusive access to the UK's largest coal producer, Kellingley Colliery in North Yorkshire.
Two million tonnes of coal are cut at the "super-pit" every year - but its safety record has been questioned, with the deaths of three miners in the past four years.
Charlotte Leeming reports.
20 Aug 2012
