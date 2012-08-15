Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baroness crash: US band's bus in 30ft plunge near bath
Two people on a tour bus used by the US band Baroness were badly injured when the vehicle fell 30ft (10m) from a viaduct near Bath.
Emergency services were called to Brassknocker Hill, in Monkton Combe, on the B3108 at its junction with the A36 Warminster Road at 11:30 BST.
Two of those of board suffered multiple fractures and had to be freed by firefighters. Seven had minor injuries.
Laura Jones reports.
-
15 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window