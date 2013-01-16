Media player
Relief for mum as Sir Chris Hoy takes sixth Olympic gold
Sir Chris Hoy's mum almost couldn't watch her son compete in the men's keirin at the London Velodrome.
He went on to win, claiming a sixth Olympic gold medal to become the most successful British Olympian of all time.
Carol Hoy then helped proud dad David unfurl a homemade banner in honour of their son's historic win.
16 Jan 2013
