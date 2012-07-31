L/Cpl James Hill
Video

Army criticised over James Hill death by Surrey coroner

A coroner has criticised the Army over the death of a soldier killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) on a training range in Afghanistan.

L/Cpl James Hill, 23, of Surrey, died four days after arriving at Camp Bastion, in Helmand, in 2009.

Caroline Wyatt reports.

