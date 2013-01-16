Media player
Mr Bean's Olympic orchestral appearance
Rowan Atkinson's comic creation Mr Bean made an appearance as a keyboard player at the London 2012 opening ceremony.
Sir Simon Rattle conducted London Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to the film Chariots of Fire.
16 Jan 2013
