Parents' pride in Great Britain Olympic medal wins
The parents of the two Team GB medal winners on Sunday, Lizzie Armitstead and Rebecca Adlington, have spoken to the BBC about their success.
John and Carol Armitstead said they watched their daughter's silver medal winning performance in the cycling road race from the Mall. They said the race was "tremendously exciting" but "wet".
Steve and Kay Adlington hadn't expected their daughter to get a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle so didn't get tickets. "We felt a little bit sorry for the French girl" who won the race, said Steve, because Rebecca Adlington was getting so much home support.
20 Apr 2013
