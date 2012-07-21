Japanese rocket blasts off
A Japanese rocket has blasted off to deliver an unmanned supplies vessel to the International Space Station.

The rocket lifted off into an overcast sky from the southern island of Tanegashima.

The cargo should reach the International Space Station, where the Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide is onboard, next Friday.

