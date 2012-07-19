Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
G20 death: PC Simon Harwood found not guilty
A police officer who hit Ian Tomlinson with a baton and pushed him to the ground at the G20 protests in April 2009 has been found not guilty of manslaughter.
PC Simon Harwood, 45, of south London, denied the manslaughter of Mr Tomlinson, 47, on the grounds that he used reasonable force.
Mr Tomlinson was pushed as he walked away from a police line in the City of London. He later collapsed and died.
June Kelly reports.
-
19 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window