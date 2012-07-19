Video

A police officer who hit Ian Tomlinson with a baton and pushed him to the ground at the G20 protests in April 2009 has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

PC Simon Harwood, 45, of south London, denied the manslaughter of Mr Tomlinson, 47, on the grounds that he used reasonable force.

Mr Tomlinson was pushed as he walked away from a police line in the City of London. He later collapsed and died.

June Kelly reports.