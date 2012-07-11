Media player
Shafilea Ahmed's father cries in court
A father, accused of killing his 17 year old daughter because he believed she had brought shame on his family, cried in court today and denied her murder.
Iftikhar Ahmed sobbed in the witness box as he gave evidence.
He said he would never hurt his daughter Shafilea, and described her as very talented, bubbly and talkative.
The BBC's correspondent Judith Moritz reports from Chester Crown Court.
11 Jul 2012
