Edward Roberts carries the Olympic Flame on a punt on the River Cam on 8/7/12
Olympic relay: Flame goes punting along River Cam

The Olympic flame has been punting on the River Cam on its journey from Cambridge to Luton on relay day 51.

Crowds gathered along banks and bridges to cheer 26-year-old local community volunteer Edward Roberts as he held the torch aloft.

  • 08 Jul 2012
