Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare colour archive of WWII RAF bombers
The Ministry of Defence has released some rare colour archive film of RAF crew and planes filmed during World War ll.
-
28 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window