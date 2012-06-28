Video

A memorial to the 55,573 airmen of Bomber Command who died taking the fight to Nazi Germany during World War II is to be unveiled by the Queen.

Their mission was to attack Germany's air bases, troops, shipping and industrial complexes connected to the war effort.

Almost half of the 125,000 Bomber Command lost their lives - more than today's entire RAF personnel - yet their courage has never been officially marked.

Douglas Hudson was a navigator on Lancaster and Blenheim bombers, flying dozens of missions, despite spending two years as a prisoner of war in north Africa.

He is a long-time campaigner for crews to be commemorated and was involved in the successful effort for a memorial to be erected in Lincoln Cathedral.

Mr Hudson spoke to the BBC's Robert Hall about his memories of the missions and the young men with whom he served.