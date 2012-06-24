Media player
Sir Bobby Charlton's Euro 2012 prediction
Sir Bobby Charlton, who took part in the Olympic torch relay on Sunday in Manchester, has been making his predictions for Euro 2012.
"If England beat Italy tonight, England will win it," he told BBC Breakfast.
24 Jun 2012
