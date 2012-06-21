Video

A woman who had her eyes gouged out by her former partner has told BBC Radio 5 live that her attacker is planning an appeal against his sentence.

Shane Jenkin was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of six years in May after admitting grievous bodily harm.

Tina Nash, 31, is still adapting to life without sight. She spoke to Victoria Derbyshire alongside two other survivors of domestic violence: Kathy Coe and Natalie (not her real name).

