Green man 'too fast for slow elderly'
Pedestrian crossings do not allow older people enough time to cross the road, a report warns.
The study found that for those over the age of 65, 76% of men and 85% of women have a walking speed slower than that needed to use a pedestrian crossing.
This speed is set by the Department for Transport at 1.2 metres (4 ft) per second - an international standard.
The BBC's Jenny Hill has been looking at a special crossing which uses video technology to help extend crossing times.
14 Jun 2012
