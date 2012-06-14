Video

Pedestrian crossings do not allow older people enough time to cross the road, a report warns.

The study found that for those over the age of 65, 76% of men and 85% of women have a walking speed slower than that needed to use a pedestrian crossing.

This speed is set by the Department for Transport at 1.2 metres (4 ft) per second - an international standard.

The BBC's Jenny Hill has been looking at a special crossing which uses video technology to help extend crossing times.