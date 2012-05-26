Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Doctor Who's Matt Smith on Olympic torch run
The star of the BBC drama Doctor Who, Matt Smith, has started the eighth day of the Olympic torch relay from Cardiff.
Speaking shortly before his run, Matt Smith said it was "a great privilege" and that he was "thrilled so many people had turned out".
-
26 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window