Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gerry Conlon: Sam's case 'investigated by Dumber and Dumber'
The Court of Appeal will announce on Thursday whether Sam Hallam's murder conviction should be quashed.
The 24-year-old, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing a 21-year-old man in London, was released on bail on Thursday after the prosecution said it would not oppose his appeal.
Gerry Conlon was one of the so-called Guildford Four and spent 15 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He told BBC Radio 5 live's Tony Livesey why he campaigned for Mr Hallam's release.
You can listen to other BBC Radio 5 live interviews by visiting the Best Bits page.
-
17 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window