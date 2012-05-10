Media player
Government in £100m U-turn over F35-B fighter planes
The government has changed its mind over the type of fighter planes it is ordering for the Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier.
They have now decided to use the jump-jet variant of the US-built F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, as originally planned by the Labour government.
Seen as the less capable aircraft, the F35-B has a shorter range and lighter payload, but spiralling costs have allegedly forced the change.
Jonathan Beale reports.
10 May 2012
