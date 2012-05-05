Young cheetah mauls Violet D'Mello
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British tourist mauled by baby cheetah

A 60-year-old woman has been told she is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by a cheetah at a wildlife park in South Africa.

Violet D'Mello, from Aberdeen, said she played dead to avoid being mauled to death.

Her husband, Archie, was taking photos when the attack happened said his wife had been very lucky.

  • 05 May 2012