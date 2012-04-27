Media player
Man arrested after Tottenham Court Road 'bomb threat'
A man has been arrested after London's Tottenham Court Road was evacuated amid reports of a bomb threat.
Emergency services were called just before noon after computer equipment and office furniture was thrown from the fifth floor of an office building.
Police said no hostages were in the building when the 49-year-old man was detained at 15:00 BST.
Jon Brain reports.
27 Apr 2012
These are external links and will open in a new window