Drought continues as 'month's worth of rain' expected
As much as a month's worth of rain could fall in Wales and the south of England over the next few days, but water companies say it will not be enough to replenish reservoirs.
After the driest 18 months in 100 years, it is thought it would have to rain solidly for the next three months to get water stocks back to where they should be.
Charlotte Leeming reports.
25 Apr 2012
