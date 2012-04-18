Chef Heston Blumenthal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heston Blumenthal serves up a treat for Jubilee picnic

As many as 10,000 people from around the country will be joining the Queen for a Diamond Jubilee picnic at Buckingham Palace on 4 June.

The menu has been designed by top chef Heston Blumenthal, who says it will offer classic British dishes with a twist and showcase the best of British produce.

He talked the BBC's Luisa Baldini through the ideas behind the dishes.

  • 18 Apr 2012
Go to next video: Diamond Jubilee tour begins