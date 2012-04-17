Video

A collection of personal items belonging to Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for over £100,000 at auction in Shropshire.

They included grass and soil from the spot where he was assassinated in 1948 which sold for £10,000.

Other lots contained a pair of glasses he bought in Gloucester, which sold for £34,000.

Richard Westwood-Brookes, an auctioneer from Mullocks Auctioneers, spoke to the BBC's Claire Marshall about the sale.