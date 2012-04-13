Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paying tribute to the man who started the Paralympic Games
At the end of the 1940s, a German doctor gathered his disabled patients at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, in Buckinghamshire, and organised the first unofficial Paralympic Games in history - now referred to as the 1948 International Wheelchair Games.
More than 60 years later, Martin McElhatton, Chief Executive of the Stoke Mandeville Stadium, and Tanni Grey-Thompson, a Paralympic athlete and Team GB member, pay tribute to Sir Ludwig Guttmann and those first Paralympians.
Video produced by BBC Mundo's Alvaro A Ricciardelli.
-
13 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-17703391/paying-tribute-to-the-man-who-started-the-paralympic-gamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window