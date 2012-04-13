Athletes gathered for the 1948 International Wheelchair Games
Paying tribute to the man who started the Paralympic Games

At the end of the 1940s, a German doctor gathered his disabled patients at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, in Buckinghamshire, and organised the first unofficial Paralympic Games in history - now referred to as the 1948 International Wheelchair Games.

More than 60 years later, Martin McElhatton, Chief Executive of the Stoke Mandeville Stadium, and Tanni Grey-Thompson, a Paralympic athlete and Team GB member, pay tribute to Sir Ludwig Guttmann and those first Paralympians.

Video produced by BBC Mundo's Alvaro A Ricciardelli.

