A man who defended his shop and his fiancee from a would-be robber who was holding a gun says he was worried he would get into trouble for his actions.
Kapil Vaghela and Trisha Patel saw off the intruder in their Leicester shop with a large stick.
Kapil told the BBC, "I thought, 'if I hurt the person I'll be liable'."
12 Apr 2012
