Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London riots: Gordon Thompson jailed for Reeves Croyden furniture shop arson
A looter has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for starting a fire which destroyed a family-run furniture shop in south London in the summer riots.
Gordon Thompson, 34, stole a laptop from the House of Reeves in Croydon on 8 August before setting fire to a sofa.
The Old Bailey trial in February heard that he told another man "it was me" as he walked away from the blaze.
Thompson, of Waddon Road, Croydon, changed his plea to guilty at the end of the prosecution case.
Sangita Myska reports.
-
11 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-17678116/london-riots-gordon-thompson-jailed-for-reeves-croyden-furniture-shop-arsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window