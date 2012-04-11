Video

A looter has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for starting a fire which destroyed a family-run furniture shop in south London during summer's riots.

Gordon Thompson, 33, stole a laptop from the House of Reeves in Croydon on 8 August before setting fire to a sofa.

The Old Bailey trial in February heard he told another man "it was me", as he walked away from the blaze.

Thompson, of Waddon Road, Croydon, changed his plea to guilty after the end of the prosecution case.

Sangita Myska reports.