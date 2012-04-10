Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Severn Trent to pump water to drought region
Severn Trent says plans are being drawn up to sell water to Anglian Water, one of the firms which has imposed a hosepipe ban.
Pumping from boreholes, Severn Trent plans to shift 30 million litres of water a day from sources beneath Birmingham into the River Tame, which joins the Trent.
Severn Trent's David Essex told the BBC's Daniel Boettcher that it is the first time such a scheme has been carried out in recent history.
-
10 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window