Severn Trent to pump water to drought region

Severn Trent says plans are being drawn up to sell water to Anglian Water, one of the firms which has imposed a hosepipe ban.

Pumping from boreholes, Severn Trent plans to shift 30 million litres of water a day from sources beneath Birmingham into the River Tame, which joins the Trent.

Severn Trent's David Essex told the BBC's Daniel Boettcher that it is the first time such a scheme has been carried out in recent history.

  • 10 Apr 2012
